BAGHDAD Aug 30 A suicide bomber driving a car
packed with explosives killed at least 11 people and wounded 30
on Saturday in a town just south of Baghdad, police and medical
sources said.
The attacker approached a major checkpoint at a northern
entrance to the town of Yusifiya, 15 km (8 miles) from the
capital, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.
"The suicide bomber drove his car into the checkpoint and
blew up the car in middle of vehicles waiting to be searched,"
the officer said. Violence in Iraq has spiraled out of control
this year, reaching levels not seen since the dark days of
2006-07 when the country was convulsed by civil war.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Ned Parker/Mark
Heinrich)