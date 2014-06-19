Shi'ite fighters take part in an intensive security deployment with the Iraqi army in Diyala province, 40 km (25 miles) north of Baghdad, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki announced that volunteers who fight in "hot areas" with the country's security forces, which are battling an insurgency, will be given 750,000 Dinars ($644) per month, state television said on Thursday.

Non-fighting volunteers will be paid 500,000 Dinars ($450) and all volunteers will be given an extra 125,000 Dinar ($107) food allowance per month, the statement said.

Insurgents took two cities in northern Iraq last week and many soldiers have fled their posts during the continuing offensive, straining the army.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Toby Chopra)