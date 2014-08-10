(Corrects figure in headline)

BAGHDAD Aug 10 Islamic State militants have killed at least 500 members of Iraq's Yazidi ethnic minority during their offensive in the north of the country, Iraq's human rights minister told Reuters on Sunday.

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the Sunni militants had also buried alive some of their victims, including women and children. Some 300 women were kidnapped as slaves, he added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Catherine Evans)