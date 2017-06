BAGHDAD Nov 27 Iraq signed a final $17-billion deal with Royal Dutch Shell and Mitsubishi on Sunday to capture flared gas at southern oilfields, a project that should boost production of sorely needed electricity.

The 25-year deal, one of the largest Iraq has signed with foreign energy companies, is meant to help harness more than 700 million cubic feet per day of gas being burned off at southern fields. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Jim Loney)