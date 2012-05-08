BAGHDAD May 8 Royal Dutch Shell is in
talks with Iraq to cut the final production target of the
Majnoon oilfield to 1 million bpd from 1.8 million bpd,
according to oil ministry documents seen by Reuters, in a move
that may kickstart talks with other firms to review the
country's overall production target.
Shell executives met with oil ministry officials on March 15
and also proposed to extend the oil field's plateau time, which
is to begin in 2017, to "more than" 20 years from seven years.
Iraq's service contracts initially committed foreign firms
to boosting capacity beyond 12 million bpd by 2017, but this
target proved unreachable due to widely flagged infrastructure
bottlenecks and logistical shortcomings.