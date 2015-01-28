(Adds details, context)
By Saif Hameed
BAGHDAD Jan 28 Royal Dutch Shell
signed a deal with Iraq on Wednesday worth $11 billion to build
a petrochemicals plant in the southern oil hub of Basra,
boosting the country's aim to become a major regional energy
player and diversify its income.
Industry Minister Nasser al-Esawi told a news conference the
Nibras complex, which is expected to come online within five to
six years, would make his country the largest petrochemical
producer in the Middle East.
Iraq, which relies on oil for more than 90 percent of its
revenue, has been hit hard by the steep fall in global oil
prices since June, with Brent crude now hovering around $50 a
barrel.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said last week he feared
lower revenues from oil could hurt Iraq's military campaign
against the Islamic State militants who swept across northern
Iraq last summer, prompting U.S.-led airstrikes.
"The Nibras complex will be one of the largest (foreign)
investments (in Iraq) and the most important in the
petrochemical sector in the Middle East," Esawi said.
He said the factory would produce 1.8 million tonnes of
petrochemical products per year.
A Shell spokesman told Reuters Iraq's cabinet had authorised
the project on Jan 13. Company officials declined to confirm the
size or types of output expected from the facility.
"Shell has been working with the Iraqi ministries of
industry and minerals and jointly with the ministries of oil and
transport to develop a joint investment model for a world-scale
petrochemical cracker and derivative complex in the south of
Iraq," the spokesman said.
Shell is one of the main major oil companies operating in
south Iraq, operating the Majnoon oilfield and leading the Basra
Gas Company joint venture. It signed a memorandum of
understanding with the ministry for the Nibras project in 2012.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai; Writing by
Stephen Kalin; Editing by Greg Mahlich and William Hardy)