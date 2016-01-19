BAGHDAD Jan 19 Iraq wants foreign oil companies
to cut spending as the nation seeks to narrow a budget gap
caused by lower crude prices, oil minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said
in a statement on Tuesday.
"The ministry is discussing reducing financial spending by
foreign companies," he told a meeting of the oil fields' joint
management committees in Baghdad.
Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, has service agreements
with companies including BP, Shell, Eni, Exxon Mobil and Lukoil
to boost output at its ageing fields.
