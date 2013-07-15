BAGHDAD, July 15 Iraq issued a tender on Monday to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of white sugar from all origins except India and Thailand, the trade ministry said in a statement. The bidding deadline is July 22 and offers must remain valid until July 26.

Iraq is the world's second largest white sugar importer after the United States with an annual consumption estimated in 2012-2013 at 795,000 tonnes, according to trade group the International Sugar Organisation (ISO). (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Keiron Henderson)