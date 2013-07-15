Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
BAGHDAD, July 15 Iraq issued a tender on Monday to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of white sugar from all origins except India and Thailand, the trade ministry said in a statement. The bidding deadline is July 22 and offers must remain valid until July 26.
Iraq is the world's second largest white sugar importer after the United States with an annual consumption estimated in 2012-2013 at 795,000 tonnes, according to trade group the International Sugar Organisation (ISO). (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Keiron Henderson)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.