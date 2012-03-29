* U.N.'s Ban in Baghdad for Arab summit
* Arab League leaders split over Syrian crisis
* Annan plan urges ceasefire, peace talks
By Suadad al-Salhy
BAGHDAD, March 29 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon met Arab leaders in Baghdad on Thursday to discuss a
U.N.-backed peace plan for Syria as President Bashar al-Assad's
forces continued their offensive against cities and towns across
Syria.
Regional leaders in Iraq for the Arab League summit have
endorsed special envoy Kofi Annan's six-point plan that calls
for a ceasefire and peace talks, but they remain sharply split
over how to deal with the violence that risks deepening
sectarian divisions.
Syria has accepted Annan's proposal, but rejects any
initiatives taken by the summit and said it would deal only with
individual Arab states, complicating efforts to implement the
U.N.-backed peace plan on the ground.
"This is an important initial step that could bring an end
to the violence and the bloodshed," Ban said of Syria's
accepting Annan's plan, before arriving in Baghdad on Thursday.
"I strongly urge President Assad of Syria to put those
commitments into immediate effect."
Arab states, while rejecting any foreign intervention in
Syria, appear to have backed away from their initial proposal
that Assad step aside to allow his deputy to organise talks.
Sunni powers Saudi Arabia and Qatar have led the push to
isolate Syria, including suggests for arming Syria's opposition,
but non-Gulf Arab states such as Algeria and Shi'ite-led Iraq
urge more caution, fearing that toppling Assad could spark
sectarian violence.
Annan's proposal calls for the withdrawal of heavy weapons
and troops from population centres, humanitarian assistance, the
release of prisoners and free movement and access for
journalists. But it does not explicitly call for Assad to step
down from office.
Diplomats say one of Annan's ideas is for a U.N. observer
mission to monitor any eventual ceasefire, a mechanism likely to
require a U.N. Security Council mandate.
An Arab League observation mission in Syria last year failed
to end Assad's crackdown on protests, and faced internal
dissent. But the League has also discussed a joint U.N.-Arab
mission for Syria.
Even as Arab foreign ministers held talks in Baghdad on
Wednesday before Thursday's summit, Syrian forces bombarded
cities and towns in southern and northern Syria, forcing
thousands to flee violence.
The United Nations says around 9,000 people have been killed
in fighting. Damascus blames foreign-backed terrorists for the
violence, saying 3,000 soldiers and police have been killed.
The Arab Summit in Baghdad is the first in Iraq for more
than two decades and the first hosted by a Shi'ite Arab leader,
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
Pulling back from years of war, Iraq hopes to use the summit
as a way to highlight its return to the diplomatic stage and has
sought a fledging detente with Sunni Gulf Arab nations long wary
of Iraq's close ties to Shi'ite power Iran.