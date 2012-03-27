BAGHDAD, March 27 Iraq's central government has
approved payment of close to $560 million to oil producers in
the autonomous Kurdish region, its finance minister said, after
Kurdish authorities threatened to halt exports due to a lack of
payments from Baghdad.
The central government has a long-standing dispute with the
Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in the north over the control
of oil in the region, which has throttled payments. Baghdad
maintains it alone has the right to export oil.
On Monday, the KRG said it had reduced exports to 50,000
barrels per day (bpd) and warned it would stop them altogether
if Baghdad was not forthcoming with payments, which it said
amounted to around $1.5 billion.
"We've allocated 650 billion Iraqi dinars ($559.4 million)
in the 2012 budget to pay the companies, which we will release
after we receive the audit from the board of supreme audit,"
Finance Minister Rafie al-Esawi told reporters on the sideline
of the Arab League summit on Tuesday.
Iraq's ministries and government offices are all audited by
the board of supreme audit, an independent body.
Iraq is hosting the meeting for the first time in 20 years,
and the three day event opened on Tuesday, with talks focused on
economic and financial cooperation between Arab states.
Iraq approved a $100 billion budget for 2012 in February,
based on an average oil price of $85 per barrel and 2.6 million
bpd in crude exports.
Its Deputy Finance Minister Fadhil Nabi told Reuters a total
of about $2.53 billion had been set aside as payment for oil
companies working in Iraq, which included the $560 million for
oil producers in the northern Kurdish zone.
Iraq, which has the fourth-biggest oil reserves in the
world, aims to boost its oil production capacity to 8-8.5
million bpd by 2017, which could vault it into the top echelon
of world producers.
As much as a third of the oil extracted in northern Iraq is
refined locally for domestic use, partly due to late payments
from Baghdad for crude pumped into the major pipeline to Turkey
and in part because it reduces the costs of producers.
Tensions between Baghdad and the KRG over oil have been high
since October, when Exxon Mobil announced a Kurdish
exploration deal that the central government deemed illegal.
($1 = 1161.9000 Iraqi dinars)
(Additional reporting by Aseel Kami; Writing by Serena
Chaudhry, editing by Jane Baird)