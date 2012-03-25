* Baghdad residents irked by tighter security
* Tens of thousands more troops drafted in
* Arab leaders expected on Thursday
By Serena Chaudhry
BAGHDAD, March 25 Iraq's government has locked
down Baghdad ahead of this week's Arab League Summit, throwing
up a maze of security checkpoints and roadblocks as it seeks to
protect the capital from insurgent attacks.
The three-day summit is the first of its kind to be held in
Iraq in more than two decades, and a successful meeting would
allow Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to show the country
is pulling back from years of violence and upheaval months after
the last U.S. troops left.
"Our lack of intelligence capabilities means we can't find
explosives as we don't have the apparatus," said Hakim
al-Zamili, a member of the parliamentary security committee.
"We have to rely on these old-fashioned methods like
blocking the streets. So far it's been a success despite the
impact on the citizens."
Despite the security clampdown, Baghdad and other cities
were targeted with more than 30 bombs last Tuesday, however,
killing at least 52 people.
It was Iraq's bloodiest day in almost a month and the scale
of the coordinated blasts underscored the country's fragile
security and the insurgents' apparent resolve to prove Maliki's
government cannot keep the country safe for the summit.
Al Qaeda's Iraqi affiliate claimed responsibility for the
attacks. It still controls the streets elsewhere in the country.
DISRUPTION
Entire streets in Baghdad have been closed down, SWAT teams
have been combing the city, the government has declared a
five-day public holiday, and around 100,000 extra security
forces have been drafted in to man hundreds of checkpoints.
The extra security has caused big traffic jams, forcing some
people to abandon their cars and walk to work. The delays have
been so bad that lawmakers have called for emergency lanes to be
opened up to allow doctors and ambulances to reach hospitals in
a timely fashion.
Baghdad residents have long suffered due to disruption
caused by the capital's blast walls, checkpoints and security
roadblocks. Getting into the heavily fortified Green Zone, home
to ministries and many embassies, can often mean long waits.
But the security clampdown has irked even war-weary
Baghdadis.
"I left home at 7 a.m. and got stuck in a horrible traffic
jam. Cars could not move... I had to get out of the car and walk
to work. I arrived at 11 a.m.," said 30-year-old Baghdad
resident Farouq Abdullah.
On a trip to Baghdad's airport last week, passengers jumped
out of taxis and cars caught at security checkpoints and walked
to the terminal with their luggage instead.
Iraq's stock exchange also had to close as workers and
traders were unable to reach its central Baghdad office. Stock
market chief executive Taha Abdulsalam said he hoped to resume
trading from April 1.
Transport difficulties have also pushed up food prices.
Twenty-three percent of Iraq's population live below the
poverty line, according to the planning ministry, and many
Iraqis are dependent on a national food ration programme. Food
ration shortages led to mass protests last summer.
"Prices of groceries have nearly doubled because of costly
and difficult transport. People are afraid of shortages during
the week the government has declared a holiday," said Ali
Ibrahim, a grocer in Baghdad.
Ibrahim said the tighter security measures had pushed up the
price of one kilogramme of apples to 2,500 Iraqi dinars ($2.14)
from 1,250 Iraqi dinars.
SCEPTICISM
Iraq is still trying to build up its army and police to
tackle al Qaeda-linked Sunni insurgent groups and Shi'ite
militias, who remain capable of carrying out lethal attacks.
Security analysts said the extra measures were likely to
deter some of the smaller insurgent groups, but warned that some
may seek to attack after the summit, which takes place from
March 27-29 in a former Saddam Hussein palace.
"Security forces will relax after this long period on alert
so we think terrorists will try to target some places after the
summit if they can't do it before," Zamili told Reuters.
Some Baghdad residents are sceptical of whether the extra
measures will help secure the capital.
"When we arrived at a checkpoint, I did not see an
explosives detector in the hand of the soldier," said Um Laith,
who works in Baghdad. "He was just ordering cars to pull up,
arbitrarily."
While violence from the country's long war has eased since
the days of sectarian slaughter in 2006-07 when tens of
thousands of Iraqis were killed, the sound of a roadside bomb
going off or a mortar round detonating is still common in the
capital.
Hundreds of people have been killed in bombings and attacks
since a political crisis erupted in December, increasing
tensions among Sunni and Shi'ite political blocs, and
threatening to push Iraq back into the worst of its sectarian
violence.
(Additional reporting by Raheem Salman and Mohammed Ameer;
Editing by Patrick Markey and Andrew Osborn)