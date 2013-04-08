BAGHDAD, April 8 Iraq on Monday searched an
Iranian aircraft on route to Syria but found only medical
equipment onboard, in the first inspection since Washington
urged Baghdad to help stop Tehran flying arms to Syria,
authorities said.
"Our crew searched cargo in the plane and only found only
medical equipment," Nasir al-Amiri, head of Iraq's civilian
aviation authority, told Reuters.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry last month called on
Iraq's Shi'ite-led government to do more to halt Iranian flights
carrying arms to Syria to help President Bashar al-Assad fight a
two-year-old revolt.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey)