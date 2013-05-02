(Adds detail, background)
BAGHDAD May 2 Iraqi mobile operator Asiacell
, majority-owned by Qatari telecom group Ooredoo
, posted a 31-percent rise in annual profit in its
first results as a listed company, helped by an increase in
customers and revenues.
Iraq's second-largest mobile operator said on Thursday it
made a net profit of 662 billion dinars ($569 million) last
year, on an 18 percent rise in revenue to 2.17 trillion dinars.
Customer numbers increased by 12 percent to 10.1 million,
helping to lift the firm's market share to 36 percent from 35
percent in 2011.
Asiacell's market debut in February was the first major
flotation in Iraq since a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam
Hussein in 2003. It doubled the market capitalisation of the
Baghdad bourse and was the largest equity offer in the Middle
East since 2008, raising $1.27 billion.
Domestic rivals Zain Iraq, a subsidiary of Kuwait's Zain
, and France Telecom affiliate Korek, are also
due to list as a requirement to sell a quarter of their shares
under the terms of their licenses.
Asiacell shares are little changed from their flotation
price of 22 Iraqi dinars.
($1 = 1163.0000 Iraqi dinars)
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by James Jukwey and Mark
Potter)