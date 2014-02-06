By Matt Smith and Raheem Salman
| DUBAI/BAGHDAD
DUBAI/BAGHDAD Feb 6 Iraq plans to auction
third-generation (3G) telecommunications licences for a minimum
of $307 million each, sources familiar with the matter said, a
move that could allow new entrants into the sector but slow the
rollout of mobile Internet services.
The country did not have a mobile phone industry under
Saddam Hussein but the sector expanded rapidly after the 2003
U.S.-led invasion which toppled the dictator.
Yet revenue growth has stagnated in recent years, largely
because the government delayed permission for the three national
operators - Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain,
Ooredoo subsidiary Asiacell and Orange
affiliate Korek - to launch 3G services.
The hold-up has persisted for several years, but last week
the Council of Ministers agreed in principle to auction 3G
licences for a minimum price of $307 million, Ahmed Alomary, a
former commissioner at the Communications and Media Commission
(CMC), told Reuters.
A government source, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue, confirmed this.
The Council refused a request from the CMC to grant the 3G
licences automatically to the three existing mobile operators,
the sources said, because the Council believes that would be
contrary to the regulator's statutes.
An open auction could potentially allow new entrants into
Iraq's telecommunications sector, although the prospect of
building out a network from scratch in crisis-torn Iraq may
limit interest, and the process could slow the introduction of
3G services.
The government source said no time frame had been set for
the auction, and it would take considerable time to study and
decide on an auction mechanism. "I doubt it will happen this
year."
The $307 million minimum price has not been set in stone.
"The price is more of a shot in the dark to see what the
reaction is," the source added.
The current operators each paid $1.25 billion for their 2G
licences in 2007 and had argued they should not pay any more to
launch next-generation services; 3G would allow for faster
mobile Internet access, allowing users to access web-based
videos or other data-heavy applications.
"Mobile services have been the big success story of telecoms
in post-war Iraq," said Paul Budde, managing director of
Sydney-based telecommunications consultancy BuddeCom.
"The market has grown very quickly, partly due to the lack
of fixed-line service. With mobile penetration reaching levels
indicative of a maturing market, mobile data is the next revenue
growth opportunity for the mobile sector."
Iraq's fixed-line network is limited; the country had
300,000 fixed-line broadband subscribers and 1.9 million
landlines in 2013, according to BuddeComm. So mobile may in
future become the primary way for Iraqis to access the Internet,
although Internet cafes are a popular means to get online.
About 3.4 million Iraqis, or 10 percent of the population,
now use the Internet, while mobile phone penetration is 81
percent, BuddeComm estimates.
Mobile phone operators had wanted the government to provide
3G licences and frequency for free or at minimal cost, arguing
their 2G licences were much more expensive than even those in
Europe when factors such as gross domestic product, population
and revenue-per-user were considered.
Charging for 3G licences and spectrum would hurt operators'
ability to roll out 3G services, as they could have put this
money towards boosting networks and expanding coverage, said an
industry source who declined to be identified.
"In Iraq it's like Africa and other countries where the
infrastructure suffered for whatever reason - mobile is the
fastest way to get people onto the Internet," this source said.
"But it depends on how the government feels, does it want to
get cash or do they want to accelerate Internet access?"
(Writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)