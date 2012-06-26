* Regulator to fine Asiacell $8,500 a day since Sept 2011

* Korek fined $2,500 per day

* Listing on local bourse requirement of operating licences (Adds details, CMC quote)

By Serena Chaudhry

BAGHDAD, June 26 Iraq's communications regulator has decided to fine mobile phone operator Asiacell $8,500 per day since September 1, 2011 for failing to list on the local stock exchange, a senior official at the body said on Tuesday.

Iraq's three mobile phone companies are required to list on the stock exchange as part of their $1.25 billion operating licences but all three missed the deadline of August 2011.

Ahmed Alomary, commissioner of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC), said the regulator had also decided to fine Korek, in which France Telecom and Kuwait's Agility have stakes, $2,500 per day for not having launched an initial public offering.

Asiacell is majority-owned by Qatar Telecom.

"The hearing committee made the decision six days ago. Today it was approved (by the CMC head) and it will be sent to the operators by tomorrow," Alomary told Reuters.

He said the committee had yet to make a decision on the third mobile phone firm Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain .

Asiacell declined to comment while Korek was not immediately available to respond.

All three mobile phone operators have previously said they are working towards listing on the Iraq Stock Exchange.

Iraq did not have a mobile phone market under Saddam Hussein and the sector has boomed since his fall from power in 2003, offering double-digit subscriber growth. It is the fastest growing industry in the war-battered country after oil.

Alomary said the companies would be able to appeal the CMC's decision. (Additional reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)