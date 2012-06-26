* Regulator to fine Asiacell $8,500 a day since Sept 2011
* Korek fined $2,500 per day
* Listing on local bourse requirement of operating licences
By Serena Chaudhry
BAGHDAD, June 26 Iraq's communications regulator
has decided to fine mobile phone operator Asiacell $8,500 per
day since September 1, 2011 for failing to list on the local
stock exchange, a senior official at the body said on Tuesday.
Iraq's three mobile phone companies are required to list on
the stock exchange as part of their $1.25 billion operating
licences but all three missed the deadline of August 2011.
Ahmed Alomary, commissioner of Iraq's Communications and
Media Commission (CMC), said the regulator had also decided to
fine Korek, in which France Telecom and Kuwait's
Agility have stakes, $2,500 per day for not having
launched an initial public offering.
Asiacell is majority-owned by Qatar Telecom.
"The hearing committee made the decision six days ago. Today
it was approved (by the CMC head) and it will be sent to the
operators by tomorrow," Alomary told Reuters.
He said the committee had yet to make a decision on the
third mobile phone firm Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain
.
Asiacell declined to comment while Korek was not immediately
available to respond.
All three mobile phone operators have previously said they
are working towards listing on the Iraq Stock Exchange.
Iraq did not have a mobile phone market under Saddam Hussein
and the sector has boomed since his fall from power in 2003,
offering double-digit subscriber growth. It is the fastest
growing industry in the war-battered country after oil.
Alomary said the companies would be able to appeal the CMC's
decision.
