BAGHDAD, July 5 Iraq's communications regulator
will fine the local unit of Kuwait telecoms firm Zain
$12,864 a day since September 2011 for failing to list on the
country's stock exchange, a senior official at the body said.
Zain and rivals Asiacell and Korek are mandated to list on
the local bourse as part of their $1.25 billion operating
licences but all three missed an initial deadline of last
August.
The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said last
Tuesday it would fine Asiacell and Korek for failing to hold an
initial public offering. On Thursday it said Zain Iraq would
face a penalty too.
"The hearing committee was of the view that all operators
had enough time, more than four years, to prepare for the IPO,
so there's no excuse," Ahmed Alomary, CMC commissioner, told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Serena Chaudhry via Baghdad Newsroom; editing by
James Jukwey)