BAGHDAD, July 5 Iraq's communications regulator
will fine the local unit of Kuwait telecoms firm Zain
$12,864 a day since September 2011 for failing to list on the
country's stock exchange, a senior official at the body said.
Zain and rivals Asiacell and Korek are mandated to list on
the local bourse as part of their $1.25 billion operating
licences but all three missed an initial deadline of last
August.
The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said last
Tuesday it would fine Asiacell and Korek for failing to hold an
initial public offering.
On Thursday it said Zain Iraq would face a penalty too.
"The hearing committee was of the view that all operators
had enough time, more than four years, to prepare for the IPO,
so there's no excuse," Ahmed Alomary, CMC commissioner, told
Reuters.
He said Zain Iraq had been given a bigger fine because it
had more subscribers than the other two mobile phone operators.
A second fine of 200 million Iraqi dinars ($172,000) had
also been issued to Zain for using a new mobile phone number
range without the CMC's permission, he said.
All three mobile phone operators have previously said they
are working towards listing on the Iraq Stock Exchange. France
Telecom and Kuwait's Agility hold stakes in
Korek while Asiacell is majority-owned by Qatar Telecom
.
Iraq did not have a mobile phone market under Saddam Hussein
and the sector has blossomed since his fall from power in 2003,
offering double-digit subscriber growth. It is the fastest
growing industry in the war-battered country after oil.
($1 = 1163.0000 Iraqi dinars)
(Reporting by Serena Chaudhry via Baghdad Newsroom; editing by
James Jukwey)