* First subsea service to expand low broadband penetration
in Iraq
* India's Reliance says cable's design capacity 680 Gbps
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, July 2 Reliance Globalcom, the underseas
cable unit of Indian mobile operator Reliance Communications
, said on Monday it had launched a joint venture with
Iraq that substantially expands the country's broadband and
telecommunications links to the outside world.
The activation of Al-Faw Cable Landing Station, in a project
with Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC) will
connect Iraq to countries in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and
North America, the Indian firm said in a statement sent to
Reuters.
Reliance Globalcom, which owns the world's largest private
undersea cable system spanning 65,000 kilometers, said the
station with a design capacity of 680 Gbps with two diverse
routes, would initially use 50 Gbps on each route to cater to
existing market demand.
The two diverse routes were connected to the Falcon undersea
fiber-optic cable network owned by Reliance Globalcom.
"This will help connect Iraq to the rest of the world
through our global networks. The Middle East is one of the
fastest-growing regions in the world," said Rory Cole, COO of
Reliance Globalcom said in the statement.
Industry executives said the project was the first cable
network to land in Iraq, a country of 30 million people, still
recovering from the 2003 U.S. invasion that followed years of
international sanctions under Saddam Hussein. Under 3 percent of
the country's population is currently connected to the Internet.
Poor infrastructure, high operating costs, conflicts between
communications regulators and security problems are seen
stunting development there.
Iraq holds a pivotal geographical position in the region and
could be an important communications bridge joining the Middle
East with Europe and Asia.
"This is an extremely important strategic initiative that
will facilitate the connectivity of all countries in the Middle
East region to Iraq and also significantly improve the quality
and speed as well as the reliability of Iraq's connectivity to
the rest of the world," Iraq's Minister of Communications
Mohammed Allawi was quoted as saying in the statement.
Reliance Communications, India's second-largest mobile firm
by users, acquired the FLAG undersea cable network for $207
million in 2003, and the business is now part of its Reliance
Globalcom unit. It sells capacity on the network to many of the
world's major carriers.
Demand for bandwidth is soaring in the Middle East, driven
by the deregulation of regional telecoms markets as well as a
desire by governments to diversify from oil and gas into sectors
such as finance and media that require fast international
connections.