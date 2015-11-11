BAGHDAD Nov 11 Iraq's communications regulator plans to sell a fourth national mobile telecommunications licence and has set a deadline of Nov. 20 for potential bidders to submit expressions of interest, according to a posting on its website.

The country's existing mobile operators - Ooredoo subsidiary Asiacell, Zain Iraq and Korek - will be required to share some of their infrastructure and facilities with the new operator to help it roll out services quickly, said the document seen on Wednesday.

The licence will be for 15 years and may be renewed. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; writing by Matt Smith; editing by Andrew Torchia)