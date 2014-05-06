* Decision by Council of Ministers ends years of stalemate
over 3G
* Iraq had wanted to auction 3G licences for minimum $307
mln each
* Top mobile operator Zain Iraq welcomes new decision as
"positive step"
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 6 Iraq has granted its three mobile
operators the right to provide third-generation (3G) services,
reversing an earlier decision to hold a multimillion dollar
auction and ending years of stalemate that has hurt the
development of its largest non-oil sector.
Iraq is one of the few countries in the Middle East still
reliant on 2G networks, which allow for only the most basic
online services, while fixed Internet is expensive and
unreliable. Such problems mean just 7 percent of Iraqis are
online, according to the International Telecommunication Union.
But after years of deliberation, the General Secretariat of
the Council of Ministers has "announced the approval of granting
mobile phone companies operating in Iraq the right to use the
third-generation frequencies", according to statement on
Secretariat's website.
The statement did not provide further details and it is
unclear when the operators - Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain
, Ooredoo subsidiary Asiacell and
Orange affiliate Korek - will receive the frequencies
required for 3G, which allows for faster mobile Internet access,
enabling users to access web-based videos or other data-heavy
applications.
Hayder Ahmed, head of corporate communications for Zain
Iraq, the country's top mobile company by subscribers, told
Reuters via email that the Council's decision was "a positive
step for the development of the telecom industry in Iraq", but
added his company had yet to be told the government's conditions
for launching 3G.
In February, sources told Reuters the Council of Ministers
had agreed in principle to auction 3G licences, including radio
spectrum, for a minimum of $307 million each. Last month,
Mohammed Noori, head of regional and international department at
Iraq's Ministry of Communications, confirmed to Reuters there
was a plan to sell licences at this minimum price.
Operators opposed such a move, arguing the $1.25 billion
they had already paid for their 2G licences in 2007 was much
more expensive than even the charges in Europe when factors such
as gross domestic product, population and revenue-per-user were
considered.
Speaking before the Council's decision to grant operators
the right to use 3G services without holding an auction, Peter
Lyons, Director of Middle East and North Africa at mobile
industry body GSMA, described the mooted licence fee as
"completely beyond what would be a reasonable price".
Analysts said charging for 3G licences and spectrum would
hurt operators' ability to roll out 3G services, as they could
have put this money towards boosting networks and expanding
coverage.
(Editing by Pravin Char)