By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, July 1
DUBAI, July 1 Iraq has lifted a 17-day social
media ban imposed to disrupt the communications of armed
militants who have seized much of its west and north, although
about 20 news websites remain blocked, industry sources said on
Tuesday.
One source said that Iraq had come under pressure from
foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to end the ban but
the state telecoms company did not explain why it had done so.
The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which on
Sunday declared its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi caliph of the
Muslim world, is the driving force behind the rebellion by Sunni
Muslim groups and has used social media to publicise its agenda.
The revolt, which began with the June 10 capture of Mosul,
prompted state-run Iraq Telecommunications and Post Company
(ITPC) to block some social media platforms on June 13, Reuters
reported last month.
These included Facebook, Twitter, Skype and YouTube.
The ban was lifted on Monday, according to Martin Frank,
chief executive of Sulaymaniyah-based Internet provider IQ
Networks, and three industry sources who spoke on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
ITPC, which owns almost all fixed line networks outside
Kurdistan, and the Ministry of Communications did not respond to
requests for comment.
About 20 news websites, including those of Qatar's Al
Jazeera and Saudi-owned television station Al Arabiya are still
blocked, two sources said.
Iraq's Shi'ite Muslim Prime Minister, Nuri al-Maliki, has
accused Qatar and Saudi Arabia of funding Sunni insurgents in
Iraq, a charge the two Gulf states have denied.
In a separate move, the government has lifted restrictions
on virtual private networks (VPN) that were also imposed in
mid-June, the sources said.
VPNs enable users to appear as if they are accessing the
Internet from elsewhere, thereby dodging online restrictions.
In a third apparently related move, the government has again
permitted mobile data use outside conflict areas, two sources
said. Mobile data includes instant messaging applications such
as Whatsapp.
This followed last month's nationwide ban on such services
from Iraq's three mobile operators - Zain Iraq, part of Kuwait's
Zain, Ooredoo unit Asiacell and
Orange affiliate Korek.
Iraq has yet to allow 3G services and only basic websites
and services are available over 2G.
The ITPC has periodically shut down the Internet in Iraq in
recent weeks, although such blocks are only partly effective
because Kurdistan's networks are beyond its control.
The most recent major outage was on June 22 and lasted five
hours, according to Renesys, a U.S.-based firm that carries out
real-time analysis of internet routes and traffic.
Videos posted online showing the killing of Iraqi soldiers
and Shi'ites, whom ISIL considers to be heretics worthy of
death, have helped it recruit disaffected Sunnis and intimidate
its enemies.
(Editing by Anna Willard)