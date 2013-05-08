* Network almost destroyed by war, economic turmoil
* Plans taking shape to renovate lines, build new ones
* Iraq hopes to trans-ship goods to Europe
* Could have political as well as economic benefits
* Financing, security remain major obstacles
By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, May 8 In a shabby, rusty train that had
just left Baghdad for the southern city of Basra, Riyadh Saleh
moved restlessly from carriage to carriage, searching for a
comfortable, air-conditioned seat.
Saleh was one of about 200 passengers taking a 25-year-old
diesel train to Basra last week; he was enticed by fares as low
as 7,500 dinars ($6.50) for a seat on the 600 kilometre (375
mile) journey. But like many others, he felt the experience -
especially the train's top speed of 60-70 km/hour - left much to
be desired.
"The train is not comfortable, it is rocking. I do not feel
secure - I feel it will turn over at any moment. Besides, it is
slow," said the retired civil servant, who was travelling with
10 other family members to attend a relative's wedding in Basra.
Iraq's infrastructure is dilapidated after decades of war,
sanctions and economic decline. In a country where piles of
rubble and incomplete buildings are commonplace, almost every
sector needs investment, including electricity and the sewage
system.
But the country is laying plans to rebuild its historic
railways and become a transit hub for goods that would be
shipped from Asia to Iraq's neighbours and beyond.
Iraq's railways date back 100 years; the foundation of the
first line was laid by the Germans under the Ottoman Empire in
1912. That line, connecting Baghdad with the town of Dujail, 60
km to the north, was completed in 1914.
The network has been neglected during the past several
decades of political and economic turmoil. The country has only
two working passenger trains at present, and officials in the
state-run railway company admit that the volumes of passengers
and freight which it carries do not generate enough income to
cover employees' salaries, let alone revamp the network.
That leaves Iraq with little public transport connecting
regions of the fractious country. Most people rely on minibuses
and taxis to make national journeys, which can be expensive and
dangerous on poorly maintained roads.
"Our passengers have a right to complain because when they
go abroad and see modern trains with new and developed
technology, while our lines are the same old thing, they say 'I
want our trains to be like the rest of the world,'" said Hadi
Ali, manager of the train station in central Baghdad.
PLAN
Plans to revive the rail system are gaining pace along with
the country's oil boom and general reconstruction. If
successful, this could not only have economic benefits by
facilitating trade and domestic tourism, but by making travel
easier, maybe even contribute to the country's political unity.
Last year the railway company finished building a 32 km line
between Mussayab, south of Baghdad, and the holy city of Kerbala
to transfer hundreds of thousands of pilgrims during Shi'ite
religious festivals.
It is also building a new railway parallel to the old
Baghdad-Basra line at a cost of about $700 million; the line is
due to be in service by the end of this year. Currently only
around 250 passengers travel on Iraq's railways on most days,
but when the new Baghdad-Basra line is finished, the number
could jump to between 2,000 and 3,000, officials say.
A line connecting Baghdad with the northern city of Mosul is
still out of service, but transport officials hope to begin
renovating it next year. Last year Iraq signed a deal to import
ten trains from China, each carrying up to 450 passengers and
running as fast as 140-160 km/hour, for $115 million.
Iraq currently has about 2,000 km of railway lines and hopes
eventually to increase this to 10,000 km of dual-track railways,
with electrified trains running at up to 200-250 km/hour that
would connect all major Iraqi cities with neighbouring
countries.
Mohammed Ali Hashem, manager of the projects department in
the railway company, said the goal was to unload goods from Asia
at southern Iraqi ports and transport them through the northern
Iraqi city of Zakho into Europe via Turkey.
"So instead of a long trip to the Suez Canal and the
Mediterranean Sea, through Iraq it will take 24 hours. Iraq will
become a transit point for goods transfer."
Hashem envisions around 25 million tonnes of goods passing
through Iraq annually once the rail projects are completed at an
estimated cost of more than $60 billion over five years.
OBSTACLES
For now, such visions face formidable obstacles. One is
financing; just $175 million has been allocated by the
government for projects by Iraq's railway company this year.
Hashem said there were two options for financing projects:
annual allocations from the government, and effectively
borrowing money from companies hired to perform infrastructure
work - the firms would be paid under a staggered schedule. The
staggered payment model would require passage of an
infrastructure law by Iraq's parliament, however, and this has
been delayed for several years by political wrangling. It is not
clear when it might be passed.
Khudhair Abbas, deputy head of another transport projects
company run by the transport ministry, said Iraqi railways were
not yet attractive to foreign investors because they would not
be profitable until the country's southern port of Grand Faw was
built, which would take years.
In the long term, Iraq may be able to find the money for its
railways; the International Monetary Fund expects its oil
exports to expand to $152 billion in 2018 from $94 billion last
year, swelling government coffers.
But there are other problems. Talib Kadhim, head of the
operations and transport department in the railway company, said
many traders preferred to move their goods via private motor
transport firms, even though that was more expensive, because
the firms offered door-to-door services and train stations were
far from the city centres.
Security is still a concern. Recent talks with a foreign
company to transfer crude oil by rail to Akashat, near the
Jordanian border, for shipment abroad were scuppered by the
increasingly volatile sititation in the western province of
Anbar, bordering Syria.
"When stability is achieved, transportation in general will
increase in the country," said Kadhim.
In the Baghdad station hall, ticket booths remain shut with
the exception of the window for the Baghdad-Basra line, where a
small whiteboard shows train times and ticket prices written in
a red marker.
"I have a lot of memories of the trains in the 1960s when I
was a kid," said Emad Maki, 54, an unemployed man who was
travelling to Basra with his wife and four children to offer
condolences for the death of a relative.
"I wish our trains were like the ones in Europe. It is
difficult to achieve but I am sure things will be better if
there is determination. If we achieve 50 percent of what others
have, that will be good."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)