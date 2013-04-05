BAGHDAD, April 5 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki said on Friday he would welcome rapprochement with
Turkey, softening months of hostile rhetoric fuelled by Ankara's
engagement with Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.
Resource-hungry Turkey has antagonised Baghdad by courting
Iraqi Kurds, who are at loggerheads with the central government
over how to exploit the country's oil reserves and share the
revenues.
Ankara and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have been
negotiating an energy deal ranging from exploration to export
since last year.
Officials and industry sources say there have been efforts
behind the scenes to reconcile Baghdad and Ankara at the
insistence of the United States, which fears a Turk-Kurd energy
partnership could precipitate the break-up of Iraq.
"Iraq welcomes any step towards rapprochement with Turkey on
the basis of shared interests, mutual respect and
good-neighbourliness," Maliki said in a statement posted on his
website.
Baghdad says it alone has the authority to control export of
the world's fourth largest oil reserves, while the Kurds say
their right to do so is enshrined in Iraq's federal
constitution, drawn up following the U.S.-led invasion of 2003.
Kurdish crude used to flow through a Baghdad-controlled
pipeline running from Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, but
exports via that pipeline dried up last December due to a row
over payment.
The KRG is now shipping small volumes of crude oil by truck
to Turkey and is pressing ahead with plans to build its own
export pipeline -- moves that have prompted Baghdad to accuse
Ankara of complicity in "smuggling" Iraqi oil.
In an interview on Thursday, Turkey's energy minister
suggested "a structure" whereby Ankara would play an active role
in distributing Iraqi oil revenues fairly.
"We accept that any revenue that reaches any region of Iraq
belongs to the whole of Iraq and this is also the correct
thing," Taner Yildiz said. "With everything we do we have to pay
attention to the sensitivities of the Iraqi central government."
Besides the spat over oil, Maliki and his Turkish
counterpart have also traded barbs for inciting sectarian
tensions and summoned each others' ambassadors in tit-for-tat
manoeuvres.
"There are contacts," Iraq's Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari
told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in
the Kurdish region's city of Suleimaniyah in March.
Zebari said a meeting between Maliki and Turkish President
Abdullah Gul had almost materialised in Cairo, but was scuppered
at the last minute.
Asked whether improved relations between Ankara and Baghdad
would come at Kurdistan's expense, Zebari said: "No ... as long
as they are working and dealing within the Iraqi legal framework
and constitution, it shouldn't be affected."
(Reporting by Raheem Salman in Baghdad, Isabel Coles in Arbil;
Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara; editing by Mike
Collett-White)