* Turkey's relations with Baghdad stgrained
* Iraq unhappy with oil deal
* Pipeline ready to begin deliveries
By Humeyra Pamuk
ARBIL, Iraq, Dec 2 Turkey said on Monday it
stood by a bilateral oil deal with Iraq's Kurdistan region that
bypassed central government but sought to appease Baghdad by
drawing it into the arrangement.
Reuters reported Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan signed a
multi-billion-dollar energy package last week, infuriating
Baghdad which claims sole authority over oil exports and is wary
of any move that could extend political autonomy in the region.
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz met Iraqi deputy prime
minister for energy, Hussain al-Shahristani, in Baghdad on
Sunday to try to mend ties with a federal government which says
independent Kurdish oil exports would be illegal. The affair has
soured relations between Ankara and Baghdad.
"We stand by the agreement we did with northern Iraq but we
hope this can be carried out through a three-way mechanism,"
Yildiz told a conference after flying into Arbil, the capital
city of the Kurdistan region (KRG). "As Turkey, we are trying to
move this forward in a careful and courteous way."
"We also would like to have the consent of the Central
Government of Iraq for the commercial export of oil from the KRG
to Turkey and start a trilateral cooperation scheme that will be
beneficial to all."
The Turkish-KRG deal has enormous significance for major oil
companies as well as for the Kurds and Turkey, which can benefit
in domestic supply and onward westward export through the
mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
"Turkey is trying to follow a balancing act here," a source
close to the talks said. "These are really significant contracts
and the Turkish Republic just doesn't sign deals like this every
day.
"But Turkey...can't just look like it's acting hand-in-hand
with the KRG and doesn't care about Baghdad and that's never
been the case anyway...If Baghdad agrees, great. If they don't,
the exports will nevertheless go ahead, I think."
The deal has political as well as economic ramifications.
The Kurdish north of Iraq has enjoyed autonomy since the
1990-1991 Gulf War when a U.S.-led coalition drove Iraqi
occupying troops out of Kuwait.
TENSIONS WITH BAGHDAD
Since the overthrow of president Saddam Hussein in a second
war in 2003, that autonomy has grown in a region largely saved
the civil conflict that has gripped the rest of the country.
Baghdad fears growing economic autonomy could drive moves
towards creation of an independent Kurdish state.
Baghdad claims sole authority over Iraqi oil exports, while
the KRG says it has the right to sell the oil independently and
has recently built its own pipeline to export crude to Turkey.
Yildiz confirmed that the details of the deal had been
agreed, but none of the officials would comment on whether the
final agreement had actually been signed.
"The formalities were recently completed...the finalization
of such cooperation is a great achievement for Iraq and the
Kurdistan region and this process will bring us together," KRG
Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani told the Arbil conference.
He suggested the deal could work to Bghdad's benefit.
"For the first time the Kurdistan region will become a net
contributor to the Iraqi national income and that's why we need
to sit down with our colleagues in the Iraqi government as equal
partners," he said, according to an English translation of his
comments.
Baghdad might prove hard to persuade, having resisted for
years Arbil's moves towards direct exports.
Officials would not say whether crude flows through the
pipeline had started yet.
"Our new pipeline is complete... (It is) tried and tested
and when fully operational can take 300,000-400,000 bpd," KRG
energy minister Ashti Hawrami told the conference.
"We also would like our colleagues in Baghdad to work with
us in harmony but this doesn't mean that we have come to a
standstill, everything is moving on ... Turkey is trying to
create goodwill."
Turkey which is heavily dependent on imports to satisfy its
growing appetite for energy, wants Iraqi Kurdistan's oil to help
diversify its energy supplies.
Turkey has repeatedly said it respects Iraq's sensitivities
over territorial integrity and that increasing oil revenues will
help the whole of Iraq.
Oil exports from the Kurdish region via an Iraq-Turkey
pipeline had dried up due to a row over the sharing of oil
revenues between Arbil and Baghdad. The deal between Turkey and
the Kurds also offers a solution to the payment problems.
