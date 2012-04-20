By Barry Malone
| BAGHDAD, April 21
BAGHDAD, April 21 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki on Friday branded Turkey a "hostile state" with a
sectarian agenda, the latest in a series of bitter exchanges
between the neighbors.
Maliki was responding to comments made by Turkish Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in which Erdogan accused the
Iraqi leader of fanning tensions between the country's Shi'ites,
Sunnis and Kurds with his "self-centered" ways.
"The recent announcements by Mr. Erdogan represent another
return to flagrant interference in Iraqi internal affairs,"
Maliki said in a statement on his website.
"His announcements have a sectarian dimension. To insist on
continuing these internal and regional policies will harm
Turkish interests and make it a hostile state for all."
Maliki accused Turkey of trying to establish "hegemony" in
the region.
Sectarian tensions flared in Iraq in December when the
Shi'ite-led government tried to remove Sunni Deputy Prime
Minister Saleh al-Mutlaq and sought an arrest warrant for Sunni
Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi on charges he ran death squads.
Erdogan made his comments on Thursday after a meeting in
Istanbul with Masoud Barzani, president of Iraq's
semi-autonomous Kurdish region, who has cultivated close
relations with Ankara.
WORRIES OF WIDER CONFLICT
"(Maliki's) self-centered ways ... are seriously disturbing
Shi'ite groups, Barzani and Iraqi groups," Erdogan said.
Erdogan has warned before that Turkey, which is mainly Sunni
but officially secular, would not remain silent if a sectarian
conflict were to erupt in Iraq.
The city of Kirkuk is at the center of a dispute between the
central government and the Kurdish region, which claims the city
and the region's rich oil reserves.
The rift between Baghdad and the Kurds recently worsened
when the Kurdistan Regional Government said it was halting oil
exports because the central government was not paying oil firms
operating in the north.
Turkey is worried that the violence in Syria and growing
tensions in Iraq could lead to a wider conflict between Shi'ite
and Sunni Muslims in the region.
Iraq is Turkey's second largest trading partner after
Germany, with trade reaching $12 billion last year, more than
half of which was with the Kurdistan region.
(Editing by Todd Eastham)