* Ban worried about spike in violent civilian deaths
* UN plans aid appeal for relocating Iran dissidents
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 4 Iraq should impose a
moratorium on executions in the country, which has seen a sharp
rise in the number of people put to death in recent months, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a report released on
Wednesday.
Ban said he was "concerned by the continued and increased
implementation of the death penalty." His report said Baghdad
executed 80 people between December 2011 and February 2012
compared with 68 in January-November 2011.
Most of those put to death were executed under the country's
anti-terrorism laws, the report said.
"I therefore ... urge the Iraqi authorities to establish a
moratorium on the use of the death penalty," he said.
Last month the human rights group Amnesty International said
the number of executions carried out around the world jumped
last year, largely due to a surge in use of the death penalty in
Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Ban also voiced concern about the increase in the number of
civilians killed in Iraq in the months since U.S. troops
departed. He said 302 civilians killed were in violent attacks
in January, the highest monthly civilian death toll since 2007.
Army and police forces are frequently targeted in Iraq,
where bombings and shootings still occur almost daily.
Al Qaeda's Iraq wing and allied Sunni Muslim insurgent
groups say that despite the withdrawal of U.S. forces they will
not lay down arms and will continue to battle the Shi'ite-led
government.
They have claimed responsibility for nearly all the major
attacks so far this year, mounting days of coordinated bombings
across the country about once a month since the Americans left.
Although overall violence has declined since the height of
sectarian fighting in 2006 and 2007, Iraqis fear their
government lacks the wherewithal to impose security nine years
after the U.S.-led invasion that overthrew Saddam Hussein.
Ban also said the United Nations was planning to launch an
appeal soon for financial aid to help with the relocation of an
Iranian dissident group in Iraq that has been living at a base
called Camp Ashraf, which the Iraqi government is closing down.
He reiterated previous calls on the Iraqi government and the
Iranian dissidents to cooperate with each other and avoid
violent confrontations.
The group, which calls for the overthrow of Iran's Islamist
government, has long been based in Iraq. It was supported by
former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, but is no longer welcome
in Iraq under the Shi'ite-led government that came to power
following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion and Saddam's downfall.
The Iraqi government plans to expel the residents of Camp
Ashraf and is in the process of moving them to a processing
center at a former U.S. military base in Baghdad.
Camp residents, who numbered about 3,000 and had been under
the protection of the U.S. forces since 2003, agreed to be moved
earlier this year. U.S. troops withdrew from Iraq in December.
Also known as the People's Mujahideen Organization of Iran,
the group led a guerilla campaign against the U.S.-backed Shah
of Iran during the 1970s that included attacks on U.S. targets.
As a result, the United States placed it on its list of
foreign terrorist organizations. The group has said that it has
renounced violence.