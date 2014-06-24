(Adds quotes, detail, background on Kurdistan)
By Lesley Wroughton
ARBIL, Iraq, June 24 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry was in Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday to urge its leaders
not to withdraw from the political process in Baghdad after
their forces took control of the northern oil city of Kirkuk.
Peshmerga fighters, the security forces of Iraq's autonomous
Kurdish north, seized control of Kirkuk on June 12 after the
Iraqi military fled in the face of an onslaught from Sunni
militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
Kurds have long dreamed of taking Kirkuk, a city with huge
oil reserves just outside the autonomous region, which they
regard as their historical capital.
If they hold onto Kirkuk, revenues from its major oilfields
could far surpass any budget offer from Baghdad, boosting its
ambition of succeeding as a fully independent state.
But Kerry, who is on a tour of Middle East countries to
discuss the deepening crisis in Iraq, hopes to convince Kurdish
leaders to be part of a new government in Baghdad where they can
assume senior positions and have a say in the oil wealth.
While in Baghdad on Monday, Kerry said he had been assured
by Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki he would meet a July 1
deadline to form a new inclusive government. Washington is
pressing Maliki to move quickly in the face of gains by Sunni
militants who have advanced toward the capital.
"The secretary's visit will be very important both to confer
with the Kurdish leadership and also encourage them to play a
very active role in this government formation process, including
choosing a very strong president who can represent both Kurdish
interests but also Iraqi interests," said a senior State
Department official who briefed reporters.
"If they decide to withdraw from the Baghdad political
process it will accelerate a lot of the negative trends," the
official said.
The new territory includes vast oil deposits the Kurdish
people regard as their birthright and foundation for the
prosperity of a future independent homeland.
With full control of Kirkuk, the Kurds could earn more on
their own, eliminating the incentive to remain part of a failing
Iraq and leaving them in the strongest position ever to secure
the city many Kurds consider their spiritual capital.
Still, the Kurds have slowly moved to securing oil deals
with Turkey and international companies, moves that Washington
regard as illegal because the oil wealth should benefit all
Iraqis, not just a few.
"If we are to have a chance ... to use this process of
forming a new government to reset the political foundation here,
the Kurds have to be a critical part of that process, and we
think they will be," the senior State Department official said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz
and Tom Heneghan)