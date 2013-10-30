* "Situation is unraveling," McCain says
* Maliki seeking attack helicopters to fight militants
* To meet with Obama on Friday
By Patricia Zengerle and Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 U.S. lawmakers had tough
criticism for Iraq's government after meeting with Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Wednesday, saying they were open to
meeting his request for military assistance only if Baghdad made
significant changes.
Maliki is on his first visit to Washington in two years,
urgently seeking U.S. Apache attack helicopters and other
military supplies to fight militant groups such as al Qaeda in
Iraq as sectarian violence spills over the border from Syria.
But U.S. officials, particularly members of Congress who
take a harder line on many foreign policy issues than the Obama
administration, have watched in dismay as Maliki has ignored
Washington's calls to give Iraq's Sunni and Kurdish minorities a
greater role in his Shi'ite-led government, and moved closer to
Iran since U.S. troops left Iraq two years ago.
"The situation is deteriorating and it's unraveling, and
he's got to turn it around," said Senator John McCain, one of
the most influential foreign policy voices in the Republican
party, after meeting with Maliki.
McCain was one of six Republican and Democratic senators who
sent a letter to President Barack Obama on Tuesday taking a hard
line against Maliki and blaming his government's actions for a
rising tide of violence.
Maliki "too often" pursues a sectarian and authoritarian
agenda, strengthening al Qaeda in Iraq, a Sunni militant group,
and fueling violence between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims, the
senators wrote. The United Nations estimates that more than
7,000 civilians have been killed in Iraq this year.
"Frankly, he is not very happy about that letter," McCain
said. "But.. (if) he expects this kind of assistance that he's
asking for, then we need a strategy and we need to know exactly
how that's going to be deployed, and we need to see some changes
in Iraq."
The lawmakers are also angry about reports that Iran uses
Iraqi airspace to send military assistance to Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that has killed more than 115,000
civilians.
A senior Obama administration official said the
administration believed the number of flights had decreased,
although it has asked Maliki's government to improve its
inspections.
"Right now, I don't think the inspection regime is airtight,
but it is much better than what it was six months ago," the
official said.
'DIDN'T SEEM TO DIGEST' U.S. CONCERNS
Maliki's stops in Congress included his meeting with McCain
and sessions with the leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate panel,
who also signed the letter, said Maliki's visit had not been as
productive as most with other international leaders.
"I don't think he seemed to internalize the concerns that we
have about what's happening there. He didn't seem to digest that
they are important to us, and I don't think it was a
particularly healthy meeting," Corker said in a phone interview.
The administration official said the White House supported
helping the Iraqis fight al Qaeda, but that it was up to Maliki
and his delegation to make their case for support to Congress.
"I won't discuss the specific equipment requests, but we are
working closely with Congress, and I know the Iraqi delegation
will be on the Hill discussing it," the official said.
Separately, the official said delivery of F-16 fighters to
Iraq was on track for next autumn, after Iraq deposited an
installment of roughly $650 million for the jets.
Maliki met with Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday
morning. He was due to sit down with Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel on Thursday before meeting with Obama on Friday.
During their two-hour meeting, Maliki and Biden talked about
the threats Iraq faces, and regional issues. The senior
administration official said Syria was a "big" topic of
conversation.
The last U.S. troops left Iraq at the end of 2011, after
eight years of war. Many Americans are disturbed about
continuing violence in Iraq, and its closeness to U.S.
antagonist Iran, after spending billions of dollars and losing
thousands of lives in the eight-year war that ousted dictator
Saddam Hussein.
"It almost seems like after all the blood we lost and all
the money we spent, that Iran seems to have more influence in
Iraq than the United States does and that of course is a galling
situation," said Representative Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on
the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
But Engel said Maliki's meeting with him and Republican
Representative Ed Royce, the committee chairman, had been
friendly as they discussed a range of concerns.
"I think he stepped into a very difficult situation. He kept
repeating that Iraqi democracy is not perfect, but it's a
democracy," Engel said.