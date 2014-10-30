* Tracking trucks, traders involved in smuggling operation
* Changing oil routes a challenge, U.S. official says
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 The United States is working
closely with the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government to clamp
down on oil smuggling in a bid to cut off a key source of
funding for Islamic State, a senior U.S. official said on
Thursday.
Islamic State militants have seized oilfields and refineries
in north Iraq and have been exporting oil through smuggling
networks to help finance their campaign, along with ransom,
extortion and other criminal activities.
"We are working with the regional government in Arbil to
support their efforts in stopping those shipments and those
smuggling operations," Acting Energy Envoy for the United
States, Amos Hochstein, told Reuters at an energy conference.
"It is of critical importance to the United States, the
international community and to Kurdistan itself to see an
increased effort to stop that smuggling."
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has arrested a
number of people for smuggling, said Hochstein, who is meeting
with officials in countries neighbouring Syria and Iraq to stop
the illegal oil flow.
Reuters reported in July that Islamic State had sold oil via
smugglers to Turkish traders at vastly discounted prices while
some of the crude had also been refined in Syria and sold as
gasoline in Mosul.
An oil ministry adviser had estimated that in the first two
weeks of July, Islamic State made nearly $1 million a day.
The United States is working with the KRG to identify oil
routes, trucks and traders involved, and trying to block
smuggling via border crossings and the purchasing side,
Hochstein said.
"The oil is being smuggled through different routes, into
different countries," he said. "So it has to be an entire value
chain effort to stop Islamic State smuggling efforts."
But oil routes keep shifting and coalition airstrikes have
also changed the dynamic of the flow.
"The routes change, there's some maybe going through Turkey,
Iran, KRG and potentially through Jordan," he said. "It's not
static and that makes it difficult but I think the effort is
succeeding in slowing that process down."
Hochstein was hopeful that the new government of Iraq could
reach an agreement on oil exports from Kurdistan. Baghdad has
claimed that Kurdish oil shipments are illegal.
"We believe that it would benefit all parties, if oil was
exported from all parts of Iraq through agreement, and that will
expand the pie and therefore expand the revenues for all Iraqi
people," he said.
"We also believe that this is the right time, this is a
great window of opportunity, for the two parties to get together
and reach that agreement."
