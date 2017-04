BAGHDAD Two car bombs and roadside bombs exploded in commercial areas of Baghdad on Sunday killing at least 14 people, police and medical sources said.

The deadliest attack took place in northern Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Shaab where two car bombs went off killing at least nine people and wounding 25.

(Reporting by Kareem Raheem, Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; editing by Ralph Boulton)