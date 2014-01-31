BAGHDAD Jan 31 Three rockets were fired at
Baghdad's heavily guarded international airport on Friday,
hitting a runway and plane but causing no casualties, a
security source said.
Air traffic was not disrupted, but the ability of militants
to strike such a site is likely to heighten concerns about the
vulnerability of Iraq's vital infrastructure as security
deteriorates across the country.
One of the rockets landed outside the airport perimeter, but
a second struck the runway and the third hit a plane, the source
said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Sunni Islamist militants including an al Qaeda affiliated
group have been regaining momentum in Iraq over the past year,
driving violence to its highest level in five years, with more
than 9,000 people killed in 2013.
The Iraqi army has been engaged in a month-long standoff
with anti-government fighters who overran the city of Falluja on
Jan. 1. On Thursday, suicide bombers stormed a ministry building
in the capital, killing 24 people including themselves.
