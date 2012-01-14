REUTERS Here are details of some of the major attacks in Iraq in the past year.

January 18, 2011 - A suicide bomber attacks Iraqi police recruits in Tikrit, killing 50 people and wounding over 100.

January 20 - Two separate car bombs kill up to 45 pilgrims near Iraq's holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala ahead of the culmination of a major Shi'ite Muslim religious rite.

January 27 - A car bomb at a wake in a Shi'ite part of Baghdad kills more than 35 people and wounds scores of others.

March 29 - At least 53 people are killed and 98 wounded when gunmen take hostages at a provincial council headquarters in Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit, precipitating a battle with security forces who sweep in to end the siege.

August 15 - A wave of attacks strike cities across Iraq, killing around 70 people and wounding more than 200 in the bloodiest day yet in 2011.

-- In the worst incident, a roadside bomb followed by a car bomb targeting police kills at least 37 people in Kut, 150 km southeast of Baghdad. Other deadly attacks took place in Tikrit, Najaf, Diyala and Kerbala.

August 28 - A bomber wearing a cast on his arm blows himself up in the main hall of the Umm al-Qura mosque, an important Sunni religious site in Baghdad. At least 32 people are killed and 39 wounded.

-- Leaders of the Iraqi Islamic Party, a major Sunni political bloc, said Islamic State of Iraq, an affiliate al Qaeda, carried out the bombing to hit one of IIP's most prominent leaders, Sunni lawmaker Khalid al-Fihdawi.

December 22 - More than 10 coordinated bombings strike Baghdad, killing at least 72 people, with around 200 wounded.

-- At least 18 people are killed when a suicide bomber detonated an ambulance he was driving near a government office in the Karrada district. More bombs explode in the central Alawi area, Shaab and Shula in the north, all mainly Shi'ite areas.

-- The Islamic State of Iraq, an umbrella group for al Qaeda-linked insurgents, later claims responsibility.

January 5, 2012 - Four bombs in mainly Shi'ite Muslim areas of Baghdad kill at least 73 people.

-- The biggest attack was beside a police checkpoint west of Nassiriya in the south, where a suicide bomber targeting Shi'ite pilgrims killed 44 people and wounded 81.

January 9 - Two car bombs kill at least 15 people and wound 52 in the capital.

January 14 - A suicide bomber disguised as a policeman kills at least 32 people and wounds 100 more in an attack on Shi'ite pilgrims at a police checkpoint in Basra, southern Iraq.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)