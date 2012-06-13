Firefighters clean up the site of a bomb attack in the mainly Shi'ite southern city of Hilla, 100 km (60 miles) south of Baghdad, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Habib

Here are the details of attacks in Iraq in 2012:

January 5, 2012 - Four bombs in mainly Shi'ite Muslim areas of Iraq kill at least 73 people with about 150 people wounded. The biggest attack takes place beside a police checkpoint west of Nassiriya, where a suicide bomber targeting Shi'ite pilgrims kills 44 people.

January 14 - A suicide bomber disguised as a policeman kills at least 53 people and wounds 130 more in an attack on Shi'ite pilgrims at a police checkpoint in Basra, southern Iraq.

January 27 - A suicide bomber explodes his vehicle near a Shi'ite funeral procession in the Zaafaraniya neighbourhood of Baghdad, killing at least 31 and wounding more than 60.

February 23 - About 60 people are killed in bomb blasts across Iraq. Thirty-two people die in Baghdad where 10 explosions tear through mainly Shi'ite neighbourhoods.

March 20 - At least 30 explosions strike cities and towns across Iraq, killing at least 52 people and wounding 235, despite a security clampdown for an Arab League meeting. Al Qaeda's Iraq wing claimed responsibility.

April 19 - More than 20 bombs hit cities and towns, killing at least 36 people and wounding almost 150. In Baghdad, three car bombs, two roadside bombs and one suicide car bomb hit mainly Shi'ite areas, killing 15 people and wounding 61. Again Iraq's al Qaeda wing claims responsibility.

May 31 - Six explosions hit neighbourhoods across Baghdad, killing at least 17 people. Attacks include a truck bomb blast at a market, a car bomb and several roadside bombs on mixed neighbourhoods.

June 4 - A suicide car bomber detonates his vehicle outside a Shi'ite religious office in central Baghdad, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 100 more in an attack officials say bears the hallmarks of Iraq's al Qaeda affiliate.

June 13 - More than 75 people are killed in bombings and attacks in Baghdad and other cities. At least 30 people are killed when four bombs hit pilgrims in Baghdad. Another Baghdad blast kills 16 people as pilgrims passed through a checkpoint in Karrada district. In Hilla at least 22 people are killed after two bombs exploded.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Additional reporting by Patrick Markey)