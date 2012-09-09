BAGHDAD, Sept 9 Two car bombs exploded near the Iraqi city of Amara on Sunday, killing at least 16 people, police and hospital sources said, as a wave of attacks killed nearly 60 across the country.

Sunni insurgents and al Qaeda have launched a series of major attacks this year in an attempt to stoke the kind of political and sectarian tensions that drove the country near to civil war in 2006-2007.