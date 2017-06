BAGHDAD A suicide bomber targetting Shi'ite pilgrims killed at least 30 people and wounded at least 70 others in southern Iraq on Thursday, Qusay al-Abadi, head of the provincial council in Nassiriya said.

Abadi and local security sources said the attack occurred at a police checkpoint just west of Nassiriya, 300 kilometres (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad.

Police sources initially said the explosion was a roadside bomb.

