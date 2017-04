BAGHDAD Two parked cars laden with explosives and a roadside bomb went off near a funeral tent and killed at least 24 Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims on Monday in a southern Iraqi town, police and medical sources said.

The attack took place in Yusfiya, 20 km (12 miles) south of Baghdad, the latest in a series of attacks mostly targeting Shi'ites, who mark a religious festival next week.

