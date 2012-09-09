BAGHDAD, Sept 9 A car bomb exploded outside the French consulate building in the Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Sunday, wounding at least two people, part of a wave of nine attacks across the country, police said.

Nassiriya city, 300 km, 185 miles south of Baghdad, is a relatively stable part of the country, but it was hit by a suicide bombing against Shi'ite pilgrims at the start of this year.