A man wounded in a bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kirkuk, 250 km (150 miles) north of Baghdad, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

BAGHDAD The number of Iraqi civilians killed in attacks fell in November, health ministry figures show, despite fears that the looming end of the eight-year presence of U.S. troops could open the door for new bloodshed.

Washington is pulling its last troops out of Iraq by year's end after invading in 2003 to topple Saddam Hussein. Violence has dropped since sectarian slaughter in 2006-2007, but Sunni Muslim insurgents and Shi'ite militia still mount attacks.

The health ministry figures showed 112 civilians killed in attacks in November, down from October's year high of 161. Forty-two Iraqi police and 33 soldiers were also killed, according to the interior and defence ministries.

The lowest figure for civilian deaths so far this year was in May when 102 civilians were killed in attacks. During the worst violence 4-5 years ago, the official monthly civilian death tolls usually hovered around 3,000.

A bomb killed 10 people and gunmen executed eight more on Thursday in the country's restive Diyala province, and a few days earlier a suicide bomber killed at least 19 people in an attack on a army base in Taji, north of Baghdad.

Those attacks underscored the fragile state of Iraq's security situation as the last 12,000 U.S. troops pack to leave the country. Many Iraqis have mixed feelings, with some seeing a U.S. presence as a buffer to ease sectarian tensions.

(Reporting by Kareem Raheem; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Peter Graff)