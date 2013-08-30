BAGHDAD Two car bombs killed 11 people and injured 10 in the northern Iraqi town of Tuz Khurmato on Friday, police and medical sources said.

The attack took place 170 km (100 miles) north of the capital Baghdad in a region which both the central government and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan claim as theirs.

