BAGHDAD A series of attacks across Iraq killed at least 32 people on Tuesday, police and medical sources said.

The deadliest attack took place in the predominantly Sunni Muslim city of Fallujah in western Iraq, where three suicide bombers attacked a police station killing at least eight people, police said.

Sunni Muslim insurgents, including those affiliated to al Qaeda, have significantly increased their attacks since the beginning of the year, killing more than 800 people in August alone, according to the United Nations.

More than two years of civil war in neighbouring Syria have aggravated deep-rooted sectarian divisions and shaken Iraq's fragile coalition of Shi'ite, Kurdish and Sunni factions.

Gunmen ambushed a minibus carrying soldiers and policemen on the way to join units in the northern city of Mosul, shooting dead eight of them in a town 50 km south of the city.

In the capital, a series of car bombs exploded in Shi'ite neighbourhoods in southern and eastern districts, killing at least 15 people, police and medical sources said.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attacks, but Sunni militants who view Shi'ites as non-believers have been stepping up their insurgency and striking with a ferocity not seen in years.

(Reporting by Baghdad bureau; writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Mike Collett-White)