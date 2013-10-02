Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile - USGS
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
TIKRIT, Iraq Unidentified militants shot down a military helicopter in northern Iraq on Wednesday, killing all four crew members, police sources said.
The helicopter was carrying out a security mission between the city of Kirkuk and Salahuddin province in the early morning when it came under heavy fire and crashed in western Baiji, 180 km (112 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.
It is the second helicopter to be downed in the area in recent weeks.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, but the area is a stronghold of al-Qaeda's Iraqi wing, which merged with its Syrian counterpart earlier this year to form the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.
The Sunni Islamist group has claimed responsibility for attacks on both sides of the border, striking almost daily in Iraq in a campaign to destabilise the Shi'ite-led government and trigger wider sectarian confrontation.
In a separate incident, three people were killed when a roadside bomb blew up at the entrance to a small market in Nahrawan, 30 km southeast of Baghdad, police said.
The United Nations Mission in Iraq said nearly 900 civilians were killed across Iraq in September, raising the death toll so far this year to well above the total for 2013.
(Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan in Tikrit, Writing by Suadad al-Salhy, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
COLOMBO A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo killed at least 16 and injured over a dozen, military spokesman and hospital officials said on Saturday, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors.