Death toll from St Petersburg metro blast rises to 14 - Ria
LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.
KIRKUK, Iraq A bomb exploded near a mosque in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Tuesday, killing eight Sunni worshippers after the first prayer of the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, or Eid al-Adha, police and medical sources said.
Insurgents usually intensify their attacks during religious holidays in Iraq, and security officials expect more violence over the coming days.
More than 6,000 people have been killed in bloodshed so far this year as Sunni Islamist and other insurgents regain ground and momentum in an onslaught against Iraq's Shi'ite-led government.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's attack.
"I was on my way home nearby when I heard the explosion. I ran back to see what had happened and there were many killed and wounded people," said Ibrahim Mohammed. "There is drilling work on one of the mosque pillars and the bomb was placed there".
Fifteen people were wounded in the blast, said authorities.
Forced underground in 2007, al Qaeda's Iraqi wing has been reinvigorated by the civil war in neighboring Syria and growing resentment among the country's Sunni minority towards the Shi'ite-led government.
A raid by government security forces on a Sunni protest camp in April touched off a backlash by militants that still continues.
"These attacks, the latest in an upsurge of bombings, are particularly despicable as they hit Iraqis at a time when they extend their hands to the needy and the suffering on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha," said the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations.
(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it would be "cynical and mean" to call a deadly blast in St Petersburg an act of revenge for Russia's actions in Syria, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
BEIRUT A suspected chemical attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said.