* Bombings came as court sentenced fugitive vice president
to death
* Many Sunnis feel sidelined by Maliki's Shi'ite-led
government
* At least one huge bomb spate a month since U.S. troops
left in December
By Patrick Markey
BAGHDAD, Sept 10 A fugitive vice president
condemned to death and rallying opposition to Iraq's "sectarian"
prime minister, fresh bloodshed in the streets and the entire
Middle East divided by religion over the war across the border
in Syria - Nuri al-Maliki has no easy task in holding his
government, and his nation, together.
The Iraqi premier was denounced on Monday by Sunni Muslim
Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi as a conspirator and oppressor,
in league with fellow Shi'ites in Iran and driven by religious
hatred to engineer the death sentence handed down on Hashemi on
Sunday for murders committed by sectarian death squads.
The verdict against a mainstream leader of Iraq's
once-dominant Sunni minority was accompanied by bombings and
attacks on Shi'ite targets that killed about 115 people, making
it one of the bloodiest days since U.S. troops pulled out in
December. Maliki's government was quick to blame Sunni
insurgents.
Hashemi, speaking from exile in Turkey, called for "calm"
but firm opposition to a premier whose efforts to stitch
together an administration uniting Shi'ites, Sunnis and Kurds
have looked distinctly ragged since an arrest warrant for the
vice president was issued the very day after the Americans left.
"Yesterday Prime Minister Maliki and his ... judiciary
concluded the final phase of the theatrical campaign against me
using a kangaroo court," Hashemi told a news conference in
Ankara. "My people, don't give Maliki and those who stand behind
him the chance ... They want to make this a sectarian conflict.
"Oppose his conspiracies and provocation calmly."
Iraq's domestic troubles pitch the majority Shi'ites, long
oppressed until U.S. forces deposed Saddam Hussein in 2003,
against Saddam's fellow Sunni Arabs, as well as a substantial
ethnic Kurdish minority. Tensions are particularly high over the
distribution of Iraq's potentially massive oil wealth.
But the country of 32 million also straddles the region's
ethnic and sectarian faultline across which the Sunni,
Western-allied leaders of most other Arab states confront
Shi'ite, non-Arab Iran and allies including Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad.
MALIKI IN CONTROL
For many Iraqi Sunni leaders, the Hashemi case was a clear
example of political manipulation of the judiciary by a Shi'ite
leader who they say controls the security forces by keeping a
personal grip on the vital defence and interior ministries.
Since the fall of Saddam nine years ago and the rise of
Shi'ite leaders in U.S.-sponsored elections, many Iraqi Sunnis
feel they have been sidelined. Sunni politicians accuse Maliki
of failing to fulfil deals to share power, a charge Maliki's
backers dismiss, pointing to Sunnis in key posts.
"This will not complicate or destroy the political process,"
Saad al-Muttalibi, a leading member of Maliki's State of Law
coalition, said of the death sentence on Hashemi. "We refuse to
convert this into a political issue. This is a judicial issue."
Maliki has already shown himself to be a tough adversary.
A former Arabic teacher who worked his way up the ranks of
the Shi'ite Islamist Dawa party, he has proved adept at playing
Iraq's factions against one another, and juggling the tricky
balance of the region's diplomacy.
After Hashemi fled the country earlier this year, Maliki
survived a short-lived boycott of parliament and the cabinet by
the Sunni-backed Iraqiya party, which ended up more fractured,
eventually strengthening the Shi'ite leader's hand.
More recently, Maliki exploited splits in Kurdish and Sunni
blocs to defeat an attempt by opponents to join forces with some
of his Shi'ite allies to force a vote of no-confidence.
Although Iraq is much quieter than at the peak of violence
in 2006-07, Sunday's attacks followed a pattern that has emerged
since the U.S. troops withdrew at the end of last year: every
three or four weeks bombers strike on a massive scale across the
country, killing scores of people in coordinated attacks.
Iraq authorities quickly blamed Sunni insurgents seeking
"sectarian pursuits and sedition" for Sunday's attacks that hit
security forces and cafes and mosques in Shi'ite districts.
No group claimed responsibility, but Iraqi security forces
are battling a lethal mix of Sunni Islamist fighters, including
a local al Qaeda wing and former members of Saddam's Baath
party, all determined to undermine the Shi'ite-led government.
SYRIAN DIMENSION
While weakened by years of fighting the U.S. forces, al
Qaeda's local wing, the Islamic State of Iraq, has begun to
benefit from funds and morale as Sunni Islamists have been
crossing into neighbouring Syria to fight.
"The terrorists may be trying to exacerbate any
inter-communal tensions," said John Drake, a security analyst
with AKE Group consultancy. "It doesn't show that the terrorists
are in league with Hashemi, but it is very likely that they are
trying to capitalise on the sectarian sensitivity of his case."
The insurgents aim to tap broader disaffection among Iraqis
impatient with government failures to restore full security and
even basic services like electricity, more than nine years after
the U.S. invasion.
A larger question mark over the Iraq's longer-term stability
may lie next door in Syria, where Sunnis are the majority and
Sunni Islamists fighters are the core of the insurgency against
Assad, whose Alawite minority is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam
and whose family has long been an ally of Shi'ite Iran.
Maliki is also close to Iran, which like Syria gave him
refuge after he fled persecution under Saddam, and he has
resisted calls from Sunni Arab leaders to take a harder line
against Assad.
Prime minister since 2006, Maliki has relied on Tehran's
help to shore up domestic Shi'ite support behind him. Tehran and
Damascus both backed his fragile new government after an
inconclusive parliamentary election in 2010.
Syria is delicate matter for Maliki. Iraqi and Iranian
Shi'ite leaders fear a collapse of Assad's government could
splinter Syria along sectarian lines, and eventually lead to the
rise of a hardline Sunni regime hostile to Baghdad.
When U.S. forces fought al-Qaeda and Sunni Islamists after
the 2003 invasion, Iraqi leaders criticised Damascus for
sheltering insurgents who slipped across the border. Baghdad
worries former Baathists and other Sunni Islamists could again
use Syria as a haven to strike at Iraq under a new regime.
Violence is already washing back from Syria into Iraq.
Baghdad officials say Sunni Islamist fighters are crossing into
Syria from Iraqi territory, and Syrian rockets hit the Iraqi
border town of al-Qaim this week, killing a young girl.
Along the border, in Iraqi provinces that are a stronghold
for Sunnis, many tribes share common ties and sympathies with
their Syrian Sunni brethren over the frontier.
"Iraq will have a storm," said Sheikh Hatim Sulaiman, a
chieftain of one of Anbar province's largest tribes. "In a few
months Syria's crisis will likely end. And what comes next will
be difficult for Iraq."
