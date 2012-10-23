BAGHDAD Oct 23 Bomb blasts and mortars killed
at least nine people and wounded 28 more in Shi'ite districts in
Baghdad on Tuesday, just days before Iraqis started celebrating
the Islamic Eid al-Adha religious festival.
Car bombs exploded and mortars landed around the Shi'ite
neighbourhood of Shula, northwestern Baghdad, killing 8 people
and wounded 28, and another person was killed by a mortar round
in Kadhimiya area, police and hospital sources said.
"Three car bombs exploded one after the other, and we
started to hear the screaming and shouting," said a policeman
who was patrolling in Shula. "Some walls of houses collapsed,
and glass was shattered everywhere."
Violence in Iraq is well below the bloody peak of sectarian
war in 2006-2007, but al Qaeda affiliates and other Sunni
Islamist insurgents often target Shi'ites in an attempt to stoke
tensions between Sunni and Shi'ite communities.
The insurgents have launched one major assault a month since
U.S. troops withdrew in December. Security officials say they
believe insurgents may try to carry out a large attack during
the religious holiday starting on Friday.
The monthly death toll from militant attacks across Iraq
doubled in September to 365, the highest figure for more than
two years, with most of them killed in bomb attacks, according
to government figures released this month.