BAGHDAD Nov 14 A series of car bombs killed at
least 14 people across Iraq early on Wednesday, the eve of a
Muslim festival to mark the start of the Islamic year, police
and hospital sources said.
The holy month of Muharram is of special significance to
Shi'ite Muslims, who are a prime target of al Qaeda's Iraqi
affiliate and other Sunni Islamist insurgents seeking to
re-ignite the kind of sectarian violence that gripped the
country in 2006-2007.
The deadliest explosion took place in the disputed and
ethnically-mixed city of Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of the
capital Baghdad, where four bombs planted in parked cars went
off simultaneously, killing nine people and wounding 30, police
said.
In the southern city of Hilla, 100 km (62 miles) south of
Baghdad, four people were killed in a car bomb blast, police and
hospital sources said.
"A car bomb exploded near a secondary school for girls and a
crowded poultry market, leaving four dead, including innocent
students. It's a real vicious terrorist act," said Hamza Kadhim,
a local official in Hilla.
Another car bomb targeting an Interior Ministry official in
central Baghdad killed one passer-by and wounded nine others,
including three policemen, hospital and police sources said.