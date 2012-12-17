BAGHDAD Dec 17 Bombs exploded in three towns
and villages in Iraq's disputed territories on Monday, killing
at least 11 people in the second day of attacks in areas at the
centre of a feud between Baghdad and autonomous Kurdistan.
Two blasts hit a Shi'ite district in Tuz Khurmato, killing
at least four and wounding 24 and a truck bomb killed seven in a
Shabak minority area near Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of the
capital, security and local officials said.
Another car bomb hit a second village near Mosul without
causing any casualties, police said.
No one claimed responsibility for Monday's blasts. But the
areas have been a potential flashpoint between the Arab-led
central government and ethnic Kurds since the last American
troops left the country a year ago.
The ethnically mixed, disputed territories are a swath of
land marking Iraq from the area administered by Kurds in the
north, including the sensitive city of Kirkuk, which sits atop
some of the world's largest oil reserves.
Last month, both Baghdad and Kurdistan sent troops from
their respective armies to reinforce posts around towns in the
disputed territories, escalating tensions in their long-running
fight for control of land and oil wealth.