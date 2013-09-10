BAGHDAD, Sept 10 Bomb attacks targeting both
Shi'ite Muslims and Sunnis killed at least 16 people in Iraq on
Tuesday in violence that in recent months has raised fears of a
return to the full-blown civil conflict that wracked the country
in 2006-07.
In the ethnically mixed province of Diyala, a car bomb
targeted Shi'ite Muslims in a marketplace in the village of
Anbakiya, killing five people in the third such attack over the
past two months, police said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, but
Sunni Islamist groups including al Qaeda, which view Shi'ites as
non-believers, have been regaining momentum in Iraq, galvanised
by civil war in neighbouring Syria.
Another car bomb targeted a Shi'ite tribal leader who
survived the attack in which three others were killed, and a
third blast in Hwaish village, also in Diyala, claimed three
more lives.
A roadside bomb killed five people in a coffee shop in a
Sunni area of Latifiya, around 40 km (25 miles) from Baghdad, in
a volatile area known as the "triangle of death", where 16
members of one Shi'ite family were slain last week.
Sectarian tensions in Iraq and the wider region have been
brought to the boil by the Syrian conflict, which has pitted
mainly Sunni rebels against the government of Bashar al-Assad,
whose Alawite sect derives from Shi'ite Islam.
The monthly toll of Iraqis killed in acts of violence has
risen at times this year to the highest since the intercommunal
bloodletting that peaked in 2006-07, after a 2003 U.S.-led
invasion.
Some 800 Iraqis were killed in acts of violence in August,
according to the United Nations.
(Reporting by a Reuters reporter in Diyala; Writing by Isabel
Coles)