TIKRIT, Iraq, Sept 20 Two bombs concealed in air
conditioning units inside a Sunni mosque south of the Iraqi city
of Samarra exploded during Friday prayers, killing at least 15
people, police and hospital sources said.
It was not clear who was behind the attack, which took place
in al-Mafraq, around 10 km (6 miles) south of Samarra.
"During the Friday prayer suddenly a huge explosion took
place. Black smoke filled the mosque, we could not see each
other. I tried to stand, but I couldn't as I had some injuries
in my legs," said 35-year-old Saleh al-Shamani.
At least 17 people were wounded, the sources said.
Iraq's delicate sectarian balance has come under growing
strain from the civil war in neighbouring Syria, where mainly
Sunni rebels are fighting to overthrow a leader backed by
Shi'ite Iran.
Both Sunnis and Shi'ites have crossed into Syria from Iraq
to fight on opposite sides of the conflict.
Al Qaeda's Syrian and Iraqi branches merged earlier this
year to form the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which has
claimed responsibility for attacks on both sides of the border.
Iraq has also witnessed several incidents in recent weeks
suggesting that Shi'ite militias, which have so far refrained
from retaliating to attacks by Sunni insurgents, may once again
be resorting to violence.
Around 800 Iraqis were killed in acts of violence in August,
according to the United Nations.
Intensifying violence has raised concerns of a return to
wider conflict in a country where Shi'ite Muslims, Sunnis and
ethnic Kurds have yet to find a stable way of sharing power.