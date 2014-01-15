* Bombs explode in Baghdad and north of capital
* Army in stand-off with Sunni Muslim militants
* PM says must avoid 'creation of evil statelets'
* Roadside bombs kill six soldiers south of Mosul
By Alistair Lyon
BAGHDAD, Jan 15 Bomb attacks and shootings
killed at least 75 people in Iraq on Wednesday, police and
hospital sources said, making it one of the bloodiest days in
months.
In the deadliest incident, a bomb blew up in a funeral tent
where mourners were marking the death two days ago of a Sunni
Muslim pro-government militiaman, police said. It killed 18
people and wounded 16 in Shatub, a village south of Baquba.
In northwestern Iraq, assailants detonated roadside bombs
near a bridge in Ain al-Jahash, 60 km (37 miles) south of Mosul
as an army patrol was crossing it. Six soldiers were killed and
eight people were wounded, six of them civilians, police said.
Gunmen killed seven truck drivers, kidnapped two and set
three trucks ablaze in the mainly Shi'ite district of Maamil in
Baghdad's eastern outskirts, police said.
Two years after U.S. troops left Iraq, violence has climbed
back to its highest levels since the Sunni-Shi'ite bloodshed of
2006-2007, when tens of thousands of people were killed.
The army is locked in a standoff with Sunni militants who
overran Falluja, a city west of Baghdad, more than two weeks ago
in a challenge to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's Shi'ite-led
government.
They are led by the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL), which is fighting in western Iraq and
Syria to carve out a cross-border Islamist fiefdom.
"The battle will be long and will continue," Maliki said on
state television, calling for world support. "If we keep silent
it means the creation of evil statelets that would wreak havoc
with security in the region and the world."
Maliki has ruled out an assault on Falluja by the troops and
tanks ringing the city of 300,000, but has told local tribesmen
to expel ISIL, which has exploited anger among minority Sunnis
against a government they accuse of oppressing them.
Al Qaeda loyalists are pursuing a relentless campaign of
attacks, mostly aimed at security forces, Shi'ite civilians and
Sunnis seen as loyal to the Shi'ite-led government.
The violence has dismayed leaders of Iraq's autonomous
Kurdish region. "This is a disaster," its president's chief of
staff Fuad Hussein told Reuters. "Now the whole country is being
threatened by terrorists, so we need to have a common front."
SUICIDE TRUCK BOMBER
At least eight bombs struck the capital, mostly in Shi'ite
districts, killing 40 people and wounding 88, police and medics
said.
A car bomb in Dujail, a Shi'ite town 50 km (31 miles) north
of Baghdad, killed three people and wounded seven.
The bombings followed attacks that cost at least 24 lives
the day before, as well as coordinated assaults by militants on
a highway bridge and police station near Falluja.
A suicide bomber in an explosives-laden fuel tanker blew it
up under the bridge near the town of Saqlawiya, about 10 km (six
miles) north of Falluja, causing the bridge to collapse and
destroying one of two army tanks parked on top, police said.
Gunmen then attacked and destroyed the second tank.
Simultaneously, dozens of militants stormed a police station
in Saqlawiya, whose occupants surrendered. Helicopter gunships
attacked the police station, but failed to evict the militants.
The gunmen withdrew towards Falluja on Wednesday, making use
of a corridor the army had left for civilians. Troops and tanks
then retook the police station, turning it into an army base,
and civilians living nearby fled towards Falluja, police said.
The wrecked bridge spans the main highway leading west from
Baghdad across the vast Sunni desert province of Anbar towards
Syria and Jordan. Police said the truck bomber had driven from
Ramadi, the provincial capital of Anbar.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Raheem Salman in Baghdad and
Isabel Coles in Arbil; Editing by Mike Collett-White)