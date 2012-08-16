* Blasts, shootings strike cities across Iraq
* Attacks come days before end of Ramadan
* Security experts see al Qaeda wing surging
By Kareem Raheem
BAGHDAD, Aug 16 A series of bombings and
shootings killed more than 70 people across Iraq on Thursday in
a bloody day of attacks underscoring the country's struggle with
a stubborn insurgency more than half a year after the U.S.
military withdrew.
In the worst of the blasts that erupted in the morning and
ended in the evening, at least 27 people were killed when a car
bomb exploded outside a cafe in Baghdad's Zafraniya district as
Iraqis took to the streets to end daily fasting for the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan.
Shortly before the Zafraniya blast, another bomb tore into a
busy intersection outside a popular ice cream store in the
mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, killing 16 and wounding 40
more, police and hospital officials said.
"I was sitting in the cafe when I felt a huge spark like
electricity in my eyes, and a huge explosion. After that I woke
up in hospital with injuries to my arms and shrapnel in my
back," said Amjad Saad, 23, a college student.
No group claimed responsibility for Thursday's bombings and
shootings, but a local al Qaeda affiliate and other Sunni
Islamist groups have carried out at least one major assault a
month since the last American troops left in December.
Al Qaeda's local wing, the Islamic State of Iraq, says it
has begun a new offensive against mainly Shi'ite targets, and
security experts say it has benefited from cash and morale
thanks to the inflow of fighters into neighbouring Syria.
Security had been tightened in Baghdad ahead of the end of
Ramadan next week, a period when analysts had said they believed
insurgents may attempt a major coordinated attack.
Earlier in the day, a car bomb killed six civilians and
wounded 28 in the mainly Shi'ite Baghdad district of Husainiya,
police and hospital sources said. Just north of the capital, in
Taji, another car bomb killed one and wounded nine more people.
Another six police and army soldiers were killed by gunmen
who opened fire on their checkpoint from two speeding cars in
the north of the capital, police said.
Four car bombs exploded in the city of Kirkuk, 250 km (150
miles) north of Baghdad, killing two people and wounded 18,
police and hospital sources said.
Kirkuk, which sits on massive oil reserves, is at the heart
of a dispute between Baghdad's central government and the
country's autonomous Kurdistan region, both of which claim the
city as part of their area of territorial control.
Overnight attacks on police checkpoints in the cities of
Baquba and Falluja killed six policemen and wounded 13, police
and hospital sources said. More attacks and smaller bombings hit
several other towns across Iraq.
Sunni Muslim insurgents have launched a string of attacks on
Shi'ite targets to try to reignite the sectarian violence that
killed tens of thousands of people in 2006-2007 and to undermine
the country's Shi'ite-led government.
The Islamic State of Iraq insurgents have also said their
suicide bombers attacked a counter-terrorism unit in Baghdad
earlier in August to try to free prisoners held there. Police
managed to fend off the attack and kill the attackers.
Iraq's security forces are generally seen as capable of
containing the insurgents, but a crisis among Shi'ite, Sunni and
Kurdish factions is fueling sectarian tensions and paralysing
their power-sharing government.